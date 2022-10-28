R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - July 2022

Situation

In July, R4V partners in Argentina reported a low flow of entries to the country in the the northern border of Argentina with Bolivia (La Quiaca/Vilazón and Salvador Mazza/Yacuiba border points), with migration authorities informing of an approximate number of 20 Venezuelans having entered durring the month via La Quiaca. Refugees and migrants from Venezuela continued to enter the country irregularly through La Quiaca River, due to lack of documentation or lack of knowledge of entry requirements. According to R4V partners, most refugees and migrants from Venezuela reported doing secondary movements from Ecuador and Peru, mainly to Chile and Uruguay, while those informing of their will to stay in Argentina had relatives or friends in the country.

In Bolivia, R4V partners reported a constant flow of refugees and migrants in the town of Pisiga (border with Chile). In July, a Venezuelan woman died on the border with Chile due to hypothermia. Since 2021, at least 34 refugees and migrants have died in this area. In Desaguadero, at the border with Peru, refugees and migrants are reported to enter the country mostly at night. Minors, pregnant women and family groups spend the night on the streets and in other cases cotinue the journey to Pisiga (border with Chile) to attempt to cross to Chile almost immediately. Many are entering the country irregularly due to the impossibility of complying with current entry requirements (i.e. complete vaccination, valid travel documents).

In Uruguay, migration authorities reported some 2,177 entries of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in July, as well as some 1,674 exits from the country.

In Paraguay, the international passenger land transport service with Bolivia resumed activities after being suspended since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.