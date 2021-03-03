R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - January 2021

Situation

• The Government of Argentina extended until 31 January the provisions on restrictions and requirements for access to territory for nationals of Argentina and resident foreigners, including presentation of negative PCR and compliance with a quarantine for 7 days, as well as the reduced number of entry border points. Paraguay and Bolivia are among the American countries that will receive the first doses of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine under the COVAX mechanism(***). The anti-Covid doses will arrive in the counties in the second half of February.

• In Bolivia, increasing trend of exits of Venezuelan families through the Pisiga - Colchane border, towards Chile were reported, despite land borders remaining closed due to COVID-19-prevention measures and the deployment of military forces in Chile.

• The situation in northwest Argentina has become more complex as borders remain closed with minimum presence of the migration authority and as new circulation restrictions were adopted due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Jujuy. Concerning protections risks in terms of access to health services have also been identified at La Quiaca´s hospital, which has almost reached its full capacity of COVID19 patients. Consequently, health authorities and professionals have become reluctant towards guaranteeing effective access to health services for foreigners as the province has a local restrictive legislation on this matter (Law 6116).

• In Uruguay, by virtue of the recent adoption of Decree 16/021 which establishes an exception for entering the country for refugees and cases of family reunification, an increase in asylum-seekers at border was reported over the last week of January.

Between 11 and 20 January, groups of Venezuelans entered the territory mainly through the Rivera international border crossing.

No rejections at the border or irregular entry into the territory have been identified.