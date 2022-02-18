R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - December 2021

PAHO indicated that more than half of the countries and territories in the Americas reported increases in COVID-19 cases of 20 per cent or more from 19 to 25 December 2021, warning that increased virus circulation amid greater personal contact during holiday and vacation season in December could lead to more cases. By the end of the month, Argentina reported the largest number of new cases in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a staggering 42,000 cases reported on 29 December alone, their highest ever daily case total. Despite the surge – which experts are calling Argentina’s “third wave” of the pandemic and attributing to the community circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus – deaths and hospitalisations remain low. In Bolivia, 2021 closed with historical numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Santa Cruz. Epidemiological week 52 (from 26 December 2021 to 1 January 2022) reported a 270 per cent increase in infections in relation to week 51, with Santa Cruz reporting an increase of 320 per cent. Hospitals were reported to be saturated and closing services due to massive contagion of staff. In Paraguay, health requirements for entering the country related to COVID-19, updated on 29 November2021, remained valid in December (health declaration form within 24 hours prior to entering the country and the presentation of a negative test result, with the exception of all travelers coming from MERCOSUR member states and special restrictions for people from some South African countries). Also, on 13 December two border crossings were fully reopened: (i) the land border crossing “Puente Ignacio de Loyola” between Clorinda (ARG) and Puerto Alberdi (PAR); and (ii) Puerto Formosa (ARG) and Puerto Alberdi (PAR) fluvial border crossing. On 29 December, Uruguay confirmed the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 after an increase in cases in recent weeks. The country of 3.4 million people also had administered 1.5 million booster vaccines by the end of the month.