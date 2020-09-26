R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - August 2020

Situation

• In Argentina self-isolation measures continued during the month, with some further relaxations, in spite of cases growing in Buenos Aires province, Jujuy (north) and Córdoba (center). In Bolivia, local authorities made the the decision to suspend the total quarantine confirmed from 16 to 23 August, due to the protests caused by social conflict and blockages of essential roads that were causing shortages of food and products in the cities of La Paz and El Alto. In the metropolitan area of Asuncion in Paraguay, quarantine was reinstated from 23 August until 6 September as there was an increase of infections and deaths from coronavirus with worrying figures since the beginning of August. A spike in the number of cases had already led the Paraguayan government to decree the same restrictions previously instated in Ciudad del Este. Border closures were maintained in the four countries.

• On 20 August, 150 Venezuelans stranded in Argentina who had a ticket from the Estelar airline departed towards Venezuela. The repatriation flight was authorised by Venezuelan authorites.

• There were attempts by Venezuelans to access Paraguayan territory during August, coming from Bolivia through irregular routes in some areas far from the Desaguadero International Bridge (pedestrian) between Bolivia and Peru. In the triple border of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, partners noticiced at least 15 families who were stranded in Foz do Iguazu (Brazil), and at least three separated children as a result of separation caused by the closure of borders, with the intention to travel to Argentina. Partners also reported increases in entry and departure of the Venezuelans through the Pisiga, with the intention of settling in Chile.

• During August, Uruguay recognized 30 Venezuelans as refugees.