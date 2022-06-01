R4V Southern Cone Situation Report - April 2022

Situation

As of 7 April 2022, the Government of Argentina no longer required COVID-19 testing or proof of vaccination to enter the country, however, foreigners (including Venezuelans) must have travel insurance for the duration of their stay. In Uruguay, despite a loosening of the requirements for entry – such as removal of the PCR requirement, , migration authorities interpreted that Decree 104/020 remained in force to authorize the entry of people with manifested needs for international protection who could not meet the ongoing health requirements (vaccination schedule or COVID-19 test). Therefore, contingency centers and the sanitary isolation protocols for refugees and migrants who arrived at the borders without said requirements remained open, until they could obtain a negative COVID-19 result. On 19 April 2022, Paraguay updated its health requirements to enter the country and people over 12 years old must present either a complete COVID-19 vaccination schedule or a negative PCR test. On 27 April, the Government of Bolivia issued a regulation related to health requirements for entry to Bolivia that will be applicable for nationals and foreigners arriving through land borders and airports, allowing any person with proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination schedule or a negative PCR/antigen test entry to the country.

On 15 April, the Chilean Government lifted its State of Exception in the northern part of the country originally established to limit the irregular entry of regugees and migrants in four provinces bordering with Bolivia and Peru, but maintained its military deployments in the area. The end of the state of emergency coincided with the Chilean Government announcement that it would reopen as of 1 May 2022 all its borders with Argentina, Bolivia and Peru, which have remained closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout April, the authorities in Bolivia carried out operations to detect foreigners living in the country in an irregular situation and apply the relevant administrative sanctions. According to observations by R4V partners, such operations were focused on the provinces of El Alto, Desaguadero-El Alto route, Trinidad, Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Tarija and Chuquisaca. Partners also received inquiries from Venezuelans in an irregular situation who had been subject to the operations and who received warnings to regularize their situation in Bolivia. Likewise, R4V partners identified cases of Venezuelan refugees and migrants who were transferred from El Alto to the border with Peru, in the town of Desaguadero, and expelled from the country (i.e. on 5 April, some 45 foreigners mostly venezuelans were expelled; while on 12 April, according to partners, some 25 refugees and migrants were expelled to Peru, including six children).