Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 11, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Argentina (Update)

On 10 January 2019, the Argentina Government, indicated that the Ministry of Defense is providing assistance to affected families in the Chaco, Corrientes, and Santa Fe Provinces due to the recent heavy rain. Media reported an increase in the number of evacuated people in el Chaco Province from yesterday’s report (90 families) to 500 evacuees. At least 4,500 families were affected in el Chaco region. In Corrientes Province, 2,500 people were evacuated and several areas were left isolated due to floods. In Santa Fe Province, 1,500 people were evacuated and 800 families were affected in Santiago del Estero city. Overall, four fatalities were registered. The reports are available in Spanish at: Gobierno de Argentina and La Voz Noticias.

Peru

On 11 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported an overflow of Nacientes Cuviriani and Aguas Blancas rivers in Chanchamayo Province, Junin Department due to heavy rain. A total of 116 people suffered injuries, 55 were affected, and 30 homes were destroyed. The complete report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Uruguay (Update)

On 11 January 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated its report regarding heavy rain and storms in the country. The number of evacuees increased by 284 people since yesterday’s report, bringing the total to 516 people in Artigas, Durazno, Florida, Rio Negro, Salto, Soriano, and Teinta y Tres Departments due to an overflow of the Yi river. In addition, four main highways were affected in Artigas, Florida, and Flores Departments. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.