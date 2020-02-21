Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 19, 2020

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Argentina

On 19 February 2020, media reported heavy rain during the past week in Chaco Province, Argentina, affecting at least 35,000 persons, and 2,000 persons were evacuated. The most affected towns in Chaco Province were as follows: Gancedo (340 millimeters of accumulated rainfall), General Pinedo (205 mm.), Hermoso Campo (125 mm.), and Charata (110 mm.). The report is available in Spanish at: Infobae Noticias.