Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (22-28 February 2021), as of 1 March 2021

KEY FIGURES

642.5K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 22-28 FEBRUARY 2021

$30M SOUGHT BY UN FOR MULTISECTORAL COVID-19 RESPONSE IN EASTERN CARIBBEAN IN 2021

MEXICO

Independent researchers using official data estimate that the capital of Mexico City, the second largest metropolitan area in the Western hemisphere, suffered the highest level of excess deaths per capita of any city in the world at 8,411 excess deaths per 1 million inhabitants during the COVID-19 pandemic, 46 per cent higher than the next worst city (Lima,

Peru).

Moreover, recently released data indicates 977,081 deaths in Mexico since March 2020, a staggering increase over the expected 641,500 deaths calculated from similar data culled from 2015-2019 death tolls.

EASTERN CARIBBEAN

UN Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean launched their Sub-Regional Multisectoral COVID-19 Response Plan, a follow-up to the 2020 plan that sought US$29.7 million to respond to needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 plan (MRP 2.0) seeks an additional US$30 million to complement 2020 plan actions from January to December 2021.

The plan also seeks to deploy technical expertise to support Member States' efforts in mobilizing development financing from international financial institutions, the private sector and non-traditional donors to finance socio-economic recovery plans.