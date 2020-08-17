Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (10-16 August 2020), as of 17 August 2020

KEY FIGURES

6.1M CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 16 AUGUST

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 16 August COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2O25YQw

As of 16 August, PAHO/WHO report 6,126,725 cases and 240,330 deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 4,307,162 recovered cases.

KEY FIGURES

40K PEOPLE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ASSISTED BY HEALTH SECTOR IN HONDURAS

CENTRAL AMERICA: COVID-19

GUATEMALA

The UN in Guatemala provided a shipment of critical medical supplies to the Ministry of Health, including personal protection equipment (PPE), respirators and biohazardous waste supply management materials.

The delivery, valued at nearly US$169,000, will be distributed to 23 hospitals in 12 priority departments to support 700 front line health workers. The delivery is part of Guatemala’s $26.2 million COVID-19 response plan being implemented by PAHO/WHO, UNFPA, UNICEF and IOM.

HONDURAS

The Government continues to roll out their nationwide municipal-level response programme via triage centres and door-to-door response, hiring more than 1,500 health professionals and attending to some 33,000 people with an average of 200 people each day.

The Health sector reports assisting more than 40,000 people directly and indirectly, distributing 143,000 PPE items and 99,000 laboratory testing supplies, while also training more than 2,500 people on diverse issues related to the pandemic.

KEY FIGURES

1.3M MORE CHILDREN IN ARGENTINA IN POVERTY BY 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

SOUTH AMERICA: COVID-19

ECUADOR Per the Confederation of Amazon Indigenous Nations (CONFENIAE), there are 1,776 confirmed cases and 33 deaths among nine of Ecuador’s 11 Amazon indigenous groups.

PAHO/WHO and UNESCO are supporting Government and civil society groups in printing and distributing communications materials in indigenous languages. PAHO/WHO have delivered oxygen supplies to indigenous organizations, with added supplies set to go to indigenous groups in Ecuador’s Amazon region.

ARGENTINA

Per UNICEF in Argentina, the COVID-19 crisis will push 1.3 million more children and adolescents into poverty in 2020, resulting in more than 8 million children in poverty by the end of the year. Child poverty rates may reach 62.9 per cent, while extreme child poverty may rise 18.7 per cent.

Per a follow-up to April UNICEF surveys, 36 per cent of homes are using Government food assistance cards, up from 19 per cent, while 47 per cent are receiving the Government’s Emergency Family Income, up from 22 per cent.