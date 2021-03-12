Latin America & The Caribbean Monthly Situation Snapshot As of 10 March 2021

COVID-19 CRISIS

22.4M CUMULATIVE COVID-19 CASES AS OF 10 MARCH 2021

706.6K CUMULATIVE COVID-19 DEATHS AS OF 10 MARCH 2021

While Latin America and the Caribbean continues to deal with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of growth in new cases is steadily declining; February began with a 4.7 per cent increase in new cases between 29 January and 4 February and ended with a 3 per cent increase from 26 February to 4 March. Despite this decline and the steadily increasing roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in most countries in the region, Latin America and the Caribbean still accounts for nearly a fifth of the world's cumulative cases and more than a quarter of the world's deaths. Some specific areas still report concerning trends in cases and hospitalizations, including Amazon areas in Brazil, Colombia and Peru, where vulnerable populations continue to have serious food and nutrition security, health, protection, WASH and education needs.

COVID-19 VACCINE ROLL-OUT

24 COUNTRIES ROLLING OUT COVID-19 VACCINES

24.9M ADMINISTERED DOSES REPORTED AS OF 10 MARCH

AMAZON COMMUNITIES

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting vulnerable communities in the northern Amazon basin and near the shared border between Brazil, Colombia and Peru particularly. Public and private healthcare services have all but collapsed in Brazil's Amazonas state, who are reporting increasingly scarce intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital beds, oxygen and medical personnel. The Acre department is dealing with 94 per cent ICU occupancy amid major flooding. Colombia's Amazonas department reports a three-fold growth in cases between December and February and a fatality rate of 185.2 deaths per every 100,000 inhabitants as of 18 February, well above the national rate of 99.4. Peru's Loreto department closed out February with every ICU bed occupied. Moreover, indigenous people along the triple border account for at least 21,200 cases.

UN agencies, funds and programmes such as PAHO/WHO, WFP, UNFPA, UNICEF and OCHA are working with relevant authorities in the three countries to meet critical food security, protection, health needs, support supply purchases and train response teams.