Latin America and the Caribbean Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 September 2020)

Regional Highlights

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Latin America and the Caribbean in a context of low growth, marked inequality and vulnerability, growing poverty and extreme poverty, weakening of social cohesion and increasing expressions of social discontent.

  • Cases continue to increase in Latin America and are currently at or near the highest levels observed since the start of the pandemic in all countries.

  • Most countries in the region have weak and fragmented health systems, which do not guarantee the universal access needed to address the COVID 19 crisis.

  • The impact on the health of personnel on the frontlines, which often lack sufficient and adequate personal protection equipment (PPE), continues to be high.

  • The crisis is also having a considerable impact on women’s access to healthcare and, in particular, to sexual and reproductive health services. Lockdown measures enforced in countries have also led to a sharp increase in gender-based violence.

  • Contraceptives are expected to suffer shortages or stock outs by the end of this year.

  • The pandemic is showing increased incidence among vulnerable populations, particularly indigenous people, afro-descendants, prisoners, migrants, and LGBTI people. Urgent funding is needed to meet rising needs.

