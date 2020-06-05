Latin America and the Caribbean Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4

Reporting Period: 14 May - 2 June 2020

Regional Highlights

● The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has arrived in Latin America and the Caribbean in a context of low growth and, above all, of marked inequality and vulnerability, with growing poverty and extreme poverty, weakening of social cohesion and expressions of social discontent.

● Latin America has seen coronavirus infections surge over the last weeks and is now the new epicenter of the pandemic, representing about 40 percent of daily deaths globally now.

● Brazil has been hardest-hit in the region, rising to the second-highest number of cases in the world. Peru, Mexico and Chile are also seeing steady increases in infections. The outbreak in the region is expected to accelerate until mid-June.

● Most countries in the region have weak and fragmented health systems, which do not guarantee the universal access needed to address the COVID-19 health crisis.

● The impact on the health of personnel on the frontlines, which often lack sufficient and adequate personal protection equipment (PPE), continues to be high.

● The crisis is also having a considerable impact on women’s access to healthcare and, in particular, to sexual and reproductive health services. Lockdown measures enforced in countries have also led to a sharp increase in gender-based violence.

● The COVID-19 pandemic is showing increased incidence among vulnerable populations, particularly indigenous people, afro-descendants, prisoners, migrants, and LGBTI people. ● Urgent funding is needed to meet rising needs.