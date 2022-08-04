Information Gap Analysis Protection: Southern Cone Subregion (Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay)

This analysis is based on the secondary review of 42 documents written by local, national and international organizations that cover, to some extent, the protection risks of the migrant, refugee and asylum seeker populations in the Southern Cone region These documents were published between January 1 2021 and June 31 2022. This analysis aims to provide information on the type of reports that are produced in the region, authors, thematic/topics, geographical scope and possible duplications and gaps in existing information The analysis was done using secondary information review the DEEP app.

GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION

Most of the documents reviewed cover protection risks in Argentina and Bolivia For example, out of the 42 documents analyzed, 15 concerned specifically for Argentina, 11 regional, 6 for Bolivia, and 5 for Uruguay and 5 for Paraguay In the regional reports, a large part of the information refers to Argentina, Bolivia, and because these migratory routes are used the most, they also include information on Chile (mostly), Peru and Brazil.

This heterogeneous distribution of information is due particularly to the fact that the country receiving most of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, in the regions is Argentina while Bolivia is the main route of entry to Argentina (through Chile or Peru) During the qualitative analysis of information, it was noted that contextual and protection data was considerably low for Paraguay, so few inferences could be generated for this country.

In regional/local terms, the information is mainly distributed at the border crossings, Desaguadero (border between Bolivia and Peru), Villamontes (border between Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina), Mendoza, Misiones and Jujuy (border between Argentina and Bolivia), Pisiga and Colchane (Bolivia and Chile border), Rivera and Rocha (Uruguay and Brazil border), or Puerto Iguazú Foz do Iguazú ( Brazil and Argentina border).