Epidemiological Update: Monkeypox in children, adolescents, and pregnant women - 4 August 2022

Global situation summary

Between 1 January and 2 August 2022, a total of 25,022 confirmed cases, including ten deaths, were reported from 83 Member States in six World Health Organization (WHO) Regions. The 10 fatal cases were reported in Brazil (1), India (1), Nigeria (3), Peru (1), Spain (2), and the Central African Republic (2).

As of 2 August 2022, 64% (15,926 cases in 38 countries) of the confirmed cases were reported in the WHO European Region; 35% (8,644 cases in 20 countries and territories) in the WHO Region of the Americas, 1.4% (349 cases in 9 countries) in the WHO African Region, <1% (67 cases in 8 countries) in the WHO Western Pacific Region, <1% (28 cases in 6 countries) in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, and <1% (8 cases in 2 countries) in the WHO South-East Asia Region (Figures 1-2).

During the last 7 days there was an increase of 33.5% and 70% in the number of reported cases globally and in the WHO Region of the Americas, respectively. During the same period, there was an increase of 20% in the WHO South-East Asia Region, 15% in the WHO European Region, 9% in the WHO African Region, 8% in the WHO Western Pacific Region, and 4% in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Globally, among confirmed cases for which information is available (n=16,719), 99% are males with a median age of 37 years old. Regarding sexual orientation, of cases with available information, 98% were identified as men who have sex with men (MSM). Of the cases where information on HIV infection is available, 38% are HIV positive. Regarding exposure, 22% of the cases indicated that they had exposure during social events with sexual contact. Regarding the type of transmission reported, sexual encounter was the most frequent in 4,808 of 5,255 (91.5%) cases (1).

Of the confirmed cases for which hospitalization data are available (n=7,903), 2% required hospitalization for isolation and 2.2% for treatment. Three cases required management in an intensive care unit (ICU).