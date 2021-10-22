Epidemiological Update: Emergence and increase of new combinations of carbapenemases in Enterobacterales in Latin America and the Caribbean - 22 October 2021

Given the change in the geographic distribution of carbapenemases and the emergence and dissemination of bacteria that produce more than one of these enzymes, the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) emphasizes the importance of appropriate microbiological diagnosis and the effective and articulated implementation of infection prevention and control programs, as well as regulations for the optimal use of antimicrobials.

Background During the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of extensively antimicrobial-resistant microorganisms and an increase in the incidence of resistance to carbapenems, possibly related to the increased use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in patients with COVID-19, has been documented. At the same time, an increase in the rate of device-associated healthcare-associated infections has been observed in intensive care units (ICUs), mainly due to central vascular catheter.