Epidemiological Update - Dengue and other Arboviruses - 10 June 2020

Situation summary

In the Region of the Americas, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 21 of 2020, a total of 1,645,678 cases1 of arboviral disease were reported. Of those, 1,600,947 (97.3%) were dengue cases, 37,279 were chikungunya cases, and 7,452 were Zika cases.

In the Region of the Americas, the total number of cases of arboviral disease reported in 2020 as of EW 21 of 2020 represents approximately a 10% relative decrease compared to the same period in 2019, which was an epidemic year.