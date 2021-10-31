Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 30 October 2021

Executive Summary

• Since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 until epidemiological week (EW) 42 (ending 23 October 2021), 243,327,429 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 4,943,742 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas has contributed 38.2% of cases and 46.1% of deaths.

• The North America subregion continues accounting for the highest proportions of cases (76%) and deaths (72%) between EW) 38 and EW 42. In comparison with the previous 4-week period (EW 34-EW 37), the number of reported cases decreased across all sub-regions except for South America, where a 5.7% increase was observed. Comparing the same periods, the number of reported deaths increased in the North America (11.7%) and Central America (7.9%) subregions, while they decreased in the South America and the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean Islands subregions.

• As of 26 October 2021, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Chile, Costa Rica, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, Suriname, the United States of America, the United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay have detected all four variants of concern (VOC).

• As of 28 October 2021, there have been a total of 325,344 SARS-CoV-2 infections among pregnant women, including 3,237 deaths (1.0% case-fatality rate), reported in 33 countries/territories in the Region.

• Among indigenous populations in 18 countries of the Americas, 665,006 cumulative cases were reported, including 16,430 deaths.

• A total of 27 countries and territories have reported 8,220 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 160 deaths.

• Regarding health workers, 41 countries and territories have reported 2,176,474 cumulative cases, including 11,840 deaths.