Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 27 September 2021

Executive Summary

• As of the end of the epidemiological week 37 (end date 18 September 2021), 228,068,334 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 4,685,658 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas contributed 38.6% of cases and 46.4% of deaths.

• The North America subregion accounted for the highest proportions of monthly cases (69%) and deaths (51%) in the month of August for the Region of the Americas. Although an overall decreasing trend in deaths is observed at the Regional level between July and August 2021, deaths have increased in all subregions except for South America, where a decline of 53% in deaths is noted. The North America and Caribbean subregions experienced the highest percent increases both in cases (172% and 54%, respectively) and deaths (205% and 61%, respectively) compared to those reported in July 2021.

• As of 20 September 2021, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Chile, Costa Rica, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, Suriname, the United States of America, and Uruguay have detected all four variants of concern (VOC).

• Among indigenous populations in 18 countries of the Americas, 633,888 cases were reported, including 15,752 deaths.

• A total of 24 countries and territories have reported 7,547 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 153 deaths.

• Regarding health workers, 40 countries and territories have reported 2,008,680 cases, including 11,052 deaths.