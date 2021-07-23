Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 22 July 2021

Executive Summary

• As of 21 July 2021, 191,281,182 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 4,112,538 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas contributed 39% of cases and 48% of deaths.

• In June 2021, the South America subregion continued to contribute the largest number of cases and deaths within the Region, accounting for 4,076,310 cases and 108,331 deaths. This represents 84% and 81% of the cases and deaths reported, respectively, in the Region of the Americas during this month.

• As of 21 July 2021, Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States of America have detected all four variants of concern (VOC).

• Among indigenous populations in 18 countries of the Americas, 617,326 cases were reported, including 14,646 deaths.

• A total of 24 countries and territories have reported 6,681 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 135 deaths.

• Regarding health workers, 37 countries and territories have reported 1,763,315 cases, including 10,278 deaths.