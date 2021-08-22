Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 21 August 2021

Executive Summary

As of 20 August 2021, 210,112,064 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 4,403,765 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas contributed 39% of cases and 47% of deaths.

Although the South America subregion continued to account for the highest proportions of monthly cases (54.6%) and deaths (79.8%) in the month of July for the Region of the Americas, a decreasing trend has been observed for the first time since February 2021. Meanwhile, the North America subregion has experienced an increase of 233% in cases compared to the previous month.

As of 20 August 2021, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Chile, Costa Rica, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, Suriname, the United States of America, and Uruguay have detected all four variants of concern (VOC).

Among indigenous populations in 18 countries of the Americas, 604,264 cases were reported, including 15,027 deaths.

A total of 24 countries and territories have reported 7,030 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 138 deaths.