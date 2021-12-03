Argentina + 35 more
Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 2 December 2021
- Since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 until epidemiological week (EW) 47 (ending 27 November 2021), 260,547,965 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 5,195,833 deaths, of which the Region of the Americas has contributed 37.1% of cases and 45.2% of deaths.
- The North America subregion continues accounting for the highest proportions of cases (77.8%) and deaths (72.0%) between EW 43 and EW 47. However, in comparison with the previous 4-week period (EW 38-EW 42), the number of reported cases decreased across all subregions. Additionally, comparing the same periods, the number of reported deaths also decreased across all subregions, with the largest decreases observed in the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean Islands (a 59.2% decrease) and Central America (a 43.9% decrease) subregions.
- The SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VOC) Delta continues to be the predominant VOC in the Region of the Americas. Furthermore, the recently recognized VOC, Omicron, has been detected in the Region of the Americas.
- As of 30 November 2021, there have been a total of 342,513 SARS-CoV-2 infections among pregnant women, including 3,309 deaths (case-fatality rate 1.0%), reported in 35 countries and territories in the Region.
- Among indigenous populations in 18 countries of the Americas, a cumulative total of 710,027 cases have been reported, including 16,860 deaths.
- A total of 27 countries and territories have reported 8,686 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 165 deaths.
- Among health workers, 41 countries and territories have reported 2,379,335 cumulative cases, including 12,898 deaths.