Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 19 June 2021

Executive Summary

  • As of 16 June 2021, 176,480,226 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 3,825,240 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas contributed 40% of cases and 48% of deaths.

  • In May 2021, the South America subregion continued to contribute the largest number of cases and deaths, accounting for 3,930,933 cases and 118,593 deaths. This represents 73% and 79% of the cases and deaths reported, respectively, in the Region of the Americas during this month.

  • As of 17 June 2021, Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States of America have detected the four variants of concern (VOC).

  • Among indigenous populations in 18 countries of the Americas, 552,328 cases were reported, including 13,562 deaths.

  • A total of 23 countries and territories have reported 6,056 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 129 deaths.

  • Regarding health workers, 35 countries and territories have reported 1,980,345 cases, including 9,819 deaths.

