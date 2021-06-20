Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 19 June 2021

Executive Summary

As of 16 June 2021, 176,480,226 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 3,825,240 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas contributed 40% of cases and 48% of deaths.

In May 2021, the South America subregion continued to contribute the largest number of cases and deaths, accounting for 3,930,933 cases and 118,593 deaths. This represents 73% and 79% of the cases and deaths reported, respectively, in the Region of the Americas during this month.

As of 17 June 2021, Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States of America have detected the four variants of concern (VOC).

Among indigenous populations in 18 countries of the Americas, 552,328 cases were reported, including 13,562 deaths.

A total of 23 countries and territories have reported 6,056 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 129 deaths.