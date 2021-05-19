Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 18 May 2021

Executive Summary

As of 17 May 2021, 162,773,940 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 3,375,573 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas contributed 40% of cases and 47% of deaths.

In April 2021, the South America subregion accounted for the highest proportion of cases and deaths in the Region of the Americas. Compared to March 2021, an additional 809,233 cases and 45,410 deaths were reported.

As of 17 May 2021, Argentina, Aruba, Canada, Mexico, Panama, and the United States of America have detected the four variants of concern (VOC).

Compared to data reported in 2020, an increase in both the number of cases and deaths among pregnant women positive to SARS-CoV-2 has been observed from January through April 2021, in at least 12 countries of the Americas. If the increasing trend continues, the number of cases and deaths reported this year will soon exceed the numbers reported for all of 2020.

Among indigenous peoples in 18 countries of the Americas, 448,956 cases were reported, including 7,884 deaths.

A total of 22 countries and territories have reported 5,555 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 123 deaths.