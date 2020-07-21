Argentina + 15 more
COVID-19: Emergency response in the Americas, March - June 2020
Attachments
The coronavirus outbreak is taking a dire toll on displaced people throughout the Americas, with border closures and stay at home orders leading to lost livelihoods, evictions and a spike in stigmatization of refugees, asylum seekers and Internally Displaced Persons.
UNHCR's response builds on the Agency's experience managing emergencies and is implemented in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and national authorities.