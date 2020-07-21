Argentina + 15 more

COVID-19: Emergency response in the Americas, March - June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The coronavirus outbreak is taking a dire toll on displaced people throughout the Americas, with border closures and stay at home orders leading to lost livelihoods, evictions and a spike in stigmatization of refugees, asylum seekers and Internally Displaced Persons.

UNHCR's response builds on the Agency's experience managing emergencies and is implemented in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and national authorities.

Related Content