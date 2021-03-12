Argentina - Wildfires (Government of Argentina, TELAM, SMN, GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 March 2021)

Several wildfires have reportedly broken out in Patagonia Region in Argentina, resulting in casualties.

According to National Press Agency (TELAM) and media, at least seven people have been injured and 12 individuals are missing. About 200 houses have been damaged or destroyed by fires and 400 families have been affected. Areas affected by wildfires include Cholila, Lago Puelo, El Bolsón, El Maitén, Epuyén, Futaleufú and El Hoyo Towns in Chubut and Santa Cruz Provinces.

According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast on 12-14 March is from moderate to high in Santa Cruz Province. Rain is forecast over the southern tip of Argentinean Patagonia on 12-13 March.