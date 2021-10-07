Argentina
Argentina - Wildfires (Government of Argentina, Government of Córdoba, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2021)
- Several wildfires are burning across Córdoba Province (northern Argentina), resulting in fatalities.
- According to media reports, at least three people died due to wildfires. National authorities report that one wildfire event in Rio Seco Department has been controlled, while two wildfires are currently active in Tulumba and Minas Departments (north of Córdoba).
- Preventive evacuations have been issued for Caminiaga Locality (Sobremonte Department, north of Córdoba), due to the proximity of the wildfires.
- On 7-8 October, the fire danger forecast is from very high to extreme over northern and western Córdoba, according to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS).