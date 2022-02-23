Argentina
Argentina - Wildfires (GDACS, UN OCHA, National Fire Management Service, GWIS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2022)
EUCPM Activation
Several large wildfires have been burning across north-eastern Argentina, particularly in Corrientes Province.
According to the National Fire Management Service, as of 23 February, there are 10 active wildfires and one controlled in Corrientes Province, five active and five controlled in Misiones Province, one active in Formosa.
Since January wildfires in Corrientes have burned an area of approximately 800,000 hectares, as reported by UN OCHA. A state of emergency due to the wildfires is in effect for Corrientes.
According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire risk will be very high to extreme on 23-24 Febraury over north-east Argentina (mainly Corrientes), but will improve on 25-26 February, when the risk will be from low to moderate.