Argentina: WHO engages with communities to raise COVID-19 awareness

The Pan American Health Organization/WHO is working with the Ministry of Social Development in Argentina to provide training and informational material to six community organizations to educate them on how to limit the spread of COVID-19. WHO is also providing protective products such as hydroalcoholic gel as part of the assistance.

PAHO/WHO has been working with the National Center for Community Organizations (CENOC) since 2018 to contribute to strengthening social participation in health care to help achieve universal health coverage in the country.

Social participation in health has recently been receiving international attention as a key step in achieving universal health coverage (SDG 3). PAHO's High-Level Commission on Universal Health Coverage, chaired by Dr Michelle Bachelet and Ambassador Nestor Mendez, recommends generating mechanisms of real, deep, inclusive and accessible social participation to ensure communities fully exercise their right to health.