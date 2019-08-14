Argentina: Submission to the United Nations Committee on the Protection of the Rights of all Migrant Workers and Members of their Families

Amnesty International submits this report in advance of the review of Argentina’s second periodic report on the implementation of the Convention on the Protection of the Rights of all Migrant Workers and Members of their Families. Having previously been a country recognized by regional and international bodies as a role model in terms of immigration policy, the concerns set out in this submission describe regressive measures that the state party has adopted, through regulations and practices, to restrict the rights of migrants and allow discrimination and xenophobia against this population.