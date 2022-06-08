Argentina - Landslide (media, Servicio Meteorologico Nacional) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Rio Negro Province (central-southern Argentina) since 6 June, triggering a landslide that has resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 8 June, one fatality, two people still missing and three injured people in San Carlos de Bariloche City (far south-west of the Rio Negro Province, near the border with Chile) due to a landslide that occurred on 7 June. In addition, media report some destroyed houses across the affected area.