Argentina: Forest Fires - DREF Plan of Action, DREF N° MDRAR018

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 18 February 2022, the Government of the Province of Corrientes declared an Ecological and Environmental Catastrophe Zone due to the increase in forest fires.

So far, 785,238 hectares have been burned, representing 10% of the province1, affecting 124,085 people and 70,000 head of cattle.

At the beginning of November 2021, because of drought, rising temperatures, and conditions caused by the "La Niña" phenomenon, fires broke out in forest areas, including wetlands and marshes, productive pastures, national parks, homes, and animals. The number of fires in the area has increased in the last few weeks, and they are being controlled.

It is estimated that 25,000 million pesos (approx. 235 million USD) have been lost in five productive activities, mainly forestry -and its derivatives- and livestock, as well as rice cultivation, yerba mate production, and citriculture. Moreover, there is evidence of significant damage to power lines and interruptions in road connectivity.

The Province of Corrientes has a population of 1,017,731 people according to the 2010 national census, and a projected estimate according to INDEC for 2021 of 1,130,320. Although the context makes it difficult to have an exact number of communities affected, considering statistical data and information related to the damage caused by the fire and the most affected areas, it is estimated that 124,085 people were affected by the emergency in the northeast of the Province.

The effects are diverse, but to a certain extent, all the inhabitants have been directly or indirectly affected by the fires in the region and their derivatives. Some people have lost their homes, hectares of crops, and many livestock for production. Small farmers, farm laborers, and their families are the people who have been most affected by this context. A total of 10% of the people living in the farming areas of Corrientes are from the cities of Santo Tomé, San Miguel, and Ituzaingó, where the fires have also come close to urbanized and densely populated areas6. Population estimates by the Argentine Red Cross, considering the people living in the most affected areas in the province of Corrientes.