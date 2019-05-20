20 May 2019

Argentina - Flood (SMNM, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-northern Argentina, particularly the Santiago del Estero Province, over the last 10 days. This has triggered rivers to overflow, resulting in damage.
  • Media reports, as of 20 May, approximately 700 people evacuated across General Taboada, Juan Felipe Ibarra and Belgrano Departments and more than 600 000 ha of crops affected by the flooding.
  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northeastern Argentina.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.