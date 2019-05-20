Argentina - Flood (SMNM, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 20 May 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-northern Argentina, particularly the Santiago del Estero Province, over the last 10 days. This has triggered rivers to overflow, resulting in damage.
- Media reports, as of 20 May, approximately 700 people evacuated across General Taboada, Juan Felipe Ibarra and Belgrano Departments and more than 600 000 ha of crops affected by the flooding.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northeastern Argentina.