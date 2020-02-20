Argentina - Flood (SMN, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2020)

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been affecting northern Argentina since 11 February, leading to floods. According to media, as of 19 February, one person died in San Antonio de los Cobres Municipality (Los Andes Department, Salta Province), 30 people have been displaced and a sanitary emergency has been declared for the municipality. In Chaco Province, more than 200 people were evacuated and at least 35,000 others have been affected. In southern Corrientes Province more than 40 families were evacuated and several towns were flooded. In Tucuman Province around 100 families were evacuated. Heavy rain will persist over northern Argentina on 20 February.