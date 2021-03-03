Argentina - Flash floods (Government of Catamarca, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 March 2021)

Heavy rain has affected Catamarca Province (north-western Argentina) on 1 March, causing flash floods and leading to casualties and damage. The most affected cities are Catamarca, Tinogasta and Belén.

According to media reports, 30 families have been evacuated across the cities of Catamarca and Tinogasta, and 240 buildings were also evacuated, including the San Juan Bautista Hospital in Catamarca City. In addition, the same sources reported damage to roads and infrastructures.

According to the Government of Catamarca, more than 50 interventions in the Catamarca City area have been carried out by the Civil Defense.