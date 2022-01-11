Argentina
Argentina - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, INPRES, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2022)
- An earthquake of 5.5 M at a depth of 10 km (5.6 M at a depth of 13 km as reported by the National Institute of Seismic Prevention - INPRES) occurred between the border of Salta and Tucuman Provinces (northern Argentina) on 10 January at 8.36 UTC (5.36 local time). The epicentre was approximately 19 km northwest of Trancas Town (northern Tucuman Province).
- INPRES registered two aftershocks of magnitude up to 3.7 M in the area. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 13,000 to strong shaking.
- According to media reports, there are no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.