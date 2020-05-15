Argentina: Drought (MDRAR017) Operation Update No.1

Summary of the main revisions made to the Emergency Plan of Action: This DREF operation has been extended for two months to 31 July 2020 to complete activities that have been delayed or suspended due to measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic taken by Argentine authorities, particularly "Mandatory Preventive Social Isolation" measures that began on 19 March 2020. Movement restriction measures have affected mobilization on the ground and the implementation of activities in indigenous Wichi, Chorotes and Tobas communities in Salta province that are central to the planned activities in livelihoods, community awareness, nutritional surveillance, and water and hygiene. Argentine Red Cross (ARC) will continue to provide assistance based on its ability to reach the affected population and following government-issued regulations; however, there will be greater operational implementation challenges if restrictions continue.

￼A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 20 January 2020, the government of province of Salta in Argentina declared a Social and Health Emergency for its north- eastern regions due to the death of 8 children and the hospitalization of 30 others due to malnutrition, especially in indigenous communities in the departments of Rivadavia, San Martín and Orán. Dozens of other children in areas under emergency were hospitalized, and some discharged, due to gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses aggravated by their acute state of malnutrition and dehydration. Salta's Ministry of Health has reported 855 cases of acute malnutrition in children under five years of age and more than 10,000 at-risk cases in the three departments under the emergency declaration. One of the origins of this situation is the seasonal drought that began in the last quarter of 2019 and intensified in February, which directly affected people's quality of life due to low food production, impact on livestock and, consequently, a significant decrease in people's daily food consumption.

Argentine Red Cross (ARC) began to provide assistance in the most affected areas immediately after the declaration of emergency. The Argentine Red Cross Humanitarian Observatory conducted a field assessment that identified that 90 per cent of the population evaluated had a below normal nutritional status, registering 45 per cent for the “very underweight” indicator, using the Body Mass Index (BMI) scale. In addition, 84 per cent of the children assessed had experienced at least one episode of diarrhoea in the previous month linked to hygiene habits and access to safe water. The National Society established a camp in the area to continue assisting communities and populations through health, water, hygiene and livelihood actions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made access to health services more complex, as the significant distance between communities and health centres has been compounded by the closing of access roads and the decrease in traffic. In addition to the reduced staff in health centres, prioritization is given to people with COVID-19 symptoms and regular consult services remain suspended. As for the already limited water or electricity supply services, all municipal staff are working reduced hours, which minimizes access and ability to solve problems.