Argentina + 1 more
Argentina - COVID-19, 12 June 2020 | Update #13
Attachments
Key Figures
185,711 persons of concern to UNHCR, including 3,881 refugees, 8,044 asylum-seekers, 443 others of concern, and 176,343 Venezuelans displaced abroad. Two Venezuelans were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in one of the most populated and poorest neighborhoods of Buenos Aires city. UNHCR partners are now assisting them accordingly with shelter and food.
Funding: US$24 million are required by UNHCR for the operation in the sub-region (Argentina, Bolivia,
Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay) in 2020, and it has only covered 29 per cent of the funds required for its operational needs. Current funds to continue cash-based interventions are enough until mid-June. Funding is urgently needed to cover the most pressing humanitarian needs during the winter (shelter, food, hygiene kits, and winter clothing and blankets) for the most vulnerable asylum seekers, refugees, mainly Venezuelan displaced. While seeking funds to carry out COVID-19 preventive measures and response activities, UNHCR stresses the need for support to be in addition to the existing critical funding requirements laid out in UNHCR’s regular Global Appeal for 2020. For the revised US$755 million appealed for UNHCR’s operations in affected countries by COVID-19 until the end of the year, as part of UN inter-agency Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP), 32 per cent has been already funded or pledged, thanks to the generous and timely contributions of donors.
Situational highlights
As of 12 May, Argentina reports 27,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 772 deaths.
All staff in Argentina continue teleworking mode, complying with the sanitary restrictions imposed in the country. Partners continue providing remote assistance to asylum-seekers, refugees, Venezuelan displaced and others of concern in Buenos Aires, La Quiaca, Puerto Iguazú, Posadas and San Salvador de Jujuy.
Argentina’s coronavirus cases are concentrated in the capital and its metropolitan area, where a strict lockdown remains in place, while several other provinces have not recorded cases for several weeks. In the Bolivian border town of Villazón, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported. The news generated alarm in the town of La Quiaca in Argentina, forcing the Argentine authorities to redouble efforts to control the passage of people into their territory for fear of contagion. The country, which has one of the strictest travel bans in the world, is planning to resume commercial flights sooner than expected. The country may reopen travel as soon as mid-August as infection rates drop in some major cities around the world. Domestic operations may begin even sooner than foreign ones. While flights between cities – excluding the capital, Buenos Aires – will start gradually from mid-July, those including the city will start operating during the first half of August.
The humanitarian impact of COVID-19 on asylum seekers, refugees and Venezuelan displaced is disproportionate since most of them have lost their jobs and livelihoods in the informal market. Many of them have been confronted with a situation of being on the street without access to shelter, food and income to pay for their more basic needs. This precarious situation will be exacerbated by the arrival of the winter. They cannot access social programs due to lack of documentation and/or not complying with requirements related to the length of their residence in the country.