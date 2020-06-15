Argentina - COVID-19, 12 June 2020 | Update #13

Argentina’s coronavirus cases are concentrated in the capital and its metropolitan area, where a strict lockdown remains in place, while several other provinces have not recorded cases for several weeks. In the Bolivian border town of Villazón, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported. The news generated alarm in the town of La Quiaca in Argentina, forcing the Argentine authorities to redouble efforts to control the passage of people into their territory for fear of contagion. The country, which has one of the strictest travel bans in the world, is planning to resume commercial flights sooner than expected. The country may reopen travel as soon as mid-August as infection rates drop in some major cities around the world. Domestic operations may begin even sooner than foreign ones. While flights between cities – excluding the capital, Buenos Aires – will start gradually from mid-July, those including the city will start operating during the first half of August.