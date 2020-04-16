Argentina + 1 more
Argentina - COVID-19, 01 April 2020 | Update #3
Attachments
Key Figures
- 188,728 persons of concern to UNHCR, including 3,881 refugees 8,044 asylum seekers 443 others of concern 176,360 Venezuelans displaced abroad. So far, no cases of coronavirus have been reported among refuges, asylum-seekers and others of concern.
- Funding: US$22.2 million are required for the operation in 2020, and it has only covered 6 per cent of the funds required for its operational needs.
Situational highlights
- A total of 3031 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 01 April have been reported in Argentina and 28 deaths, with local transmission cases already. The country has extended the complete quarantine until at least 12 April.
- All staff in Argentina continue on teleworking mode, complying with the sanitary restrictions imposed in the country. Partners are providing now remote assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers and others of concern in Buenos Aires, La Quiaca, Puerto Iguazú, Posadas and San Salvador.
- The Argentinian government has issued a decree establishing quotas for the “gradual” repatriation of citizens and residents seeking to return to Argentina from overseas. Last week, the government closed all the nation’s borders until 1 April, allowing very few exemptions for departing flights, pilots and healthcare professionals.
- WHO, OHCHR, UNHCR and IOM issued on 31 March a press release calling on governments to include in their responses to COVID asylum-seekers, refugees, IDPs, stateless persons and migrants.
- UNHCR and IOM Joint Special Representative, Eduardo Stein, issued a press release on 1 April stressing that more inclusive measures and additional aid are urgently needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, and their hosts, as the current global health emergency compounds their already desperate situation.