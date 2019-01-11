11 Jan 2019

Argentina, Brazil - Severe weather (GLOFAS, SMN, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Jan 2019

  • Heavy rain and strong wind have caused flooding in parts of northern Argentina and southern Brazil in recent days, resulting in casualties and damage.

  • In Argentina, as of 11 January at 8.00 UTC, two people died in Corrientes Province and one in Santiago del Estero Province. Over 90 families have been evacuated in Chaco and over 80 in Santa Fe Province.

  • In Brazil, as of 11 January at 8.00 UTC, one person was reported dead in the Municipality of Alegrete (Rio Grande do Sul State).

  • The National Meteorological Services of Argentina issued an alert for moderate to heavy rain, including for already afffected areas (Chaco, Corrientes, Formosa, Misiones, Salta).

  • The National Meteorological Services of Brazil issued an alert for heavy rain in the south of Rio Grande do Sul State.

