Americas Regions: Population Movement - Preliminary Final Report (MDR42004)

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the Situation

Since 2015, the Americas region has experienced an increase in the flow of people in major migratory situations, especially from Venezuela, but also from Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

In the month of June 2021, there were 5.6 million Venezuelan migrants in the world. 4.6 million of them are found in Latin America and the Caribbean. By the end of the year 2021, the number of people of Venezuelan nationality in the world is expected to increase to 8.13 million.

In this context, the migratory profile, the migratory flows and the needs of migrant people have changed; in numerous instances, increasing vulnerabilities. Added to it, the devastating impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the host communities and the migrant population. Overall, as the COVID-19 crisis impacts host countries, migrants are experiencing increasing difficulties and vulnerabilities, especially in host countries, where there are already feelings of xenophobia and discrimination towards people in situations of human mobility.

Different sources estimate that more than 100,000 Venezuelans have returned to their country of origin since the beginning of April 2020.2 This preliminary final report intends to underline and show how the panorama has changed since the beginning of the operation and to describe the response of the National Societies involved along with the IFRC and other components of the Movement. But above all, how the needs have not ended yet and remain latent in all the countries involved in the Population Movement Regional Emergency Appeal.