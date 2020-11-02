Americas Regions: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal 24-month Operation Update (MDR42004)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

In recent months, population movement has continued to increase in the Americas region. In the world, there is an estimate of 5.5 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees. The number of Venezuelans living in Latin American countries rose from 4 million by the beginning of 2020 to 4.6 million as of early October 2020.3 In addition to migrants from Venezuela settling throughout the region, some countries in the Americas receive significant numbers of extra- regional migrants from the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. While some settle permanently in the region, many others choose to travel north, crossing from Colombia into Panama through the Darien Gap on their way to North America.

The first COVID-19 cases appeared in Latin America in February 2020 and currently, the virus has spread to all 54 countries and territories in the Americas according to the PanAmerican Health Organization4. Though the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic on the migration context in the Americas remains to be seen, the spread of the virus is likely to exacerbate the migrant populations’ already vulnerable position in the region. Refugees and migrants in the Americas are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and other diseases due to high geographic mobility, instability, informal or precarious income, overcrowding, lack of sanitation, language barriers and lack of access to decent health care or vaccination programmes, among others. As of early October 2020 there are 18,004,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Americas and 592,561deaths. Indeed, governments have implemented an array of actions and policies to restrain the spread of the outbreak, ranging from health systems, economic and containment policies. According to the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker latest update, the stringency of such measures peaked in April 2020, but began to decline in May and has remained stable between July and September, although still at relatively higher levels compared to the start of the pandemic in March.

Despite these tightened restrictions the flow of migration in the Americas has not ceased, indicating that many are choosing to migrate irregularly and face the associated difficulties, risks and protection issues. Moreover, it is expected that migrants will be especially affected by the border closure measures that many countries are taking to prevent the outbreak of the virus. Also, some migrants may express the will to return and many of them have already returned to their countries of origin. As host countries are impacted by the COVID crisis, migrants experience increasing difficulties and vulnerabilities, especially in host countries where there are already feelings of xenophobia and discrimination towards people under situations of human mobility. Different sources estimate that over 100,000 Venezuelans have returned to their home country since early April 20207. The recent report Venezuelans in return by IFRC, expands on the risks and needs that return migrants face.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, new methods and procedures have been implemented to deliver services. For example, given the loss of contact with the migrant population caused by the suspension of activities and the need of a new effective feedback tool during the pandemic, the IFRC —through the Americas Region Population Movement implemented a COVID migration WhatsApp business line that provides remote assistance to migrants affected by the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, to help humanitarian practitioners to get a better understanding of rental assistance programming in urban context, a Step-by-step guide for rental assistance to populations affected by crises was published. To contribute to the regional appeal the Department of International Humanitarian and Civil Protection (ECHO) funded a Protocol of attention and intervention in mental health and psychosocial support to migrants. Also, given the need for safe referral tailored to the heterogeneity of the region a Guide for the creation of secure referral mechanisms for people in a situation of migration and refugees was developed.

Below is a brief description of the migration context in each of the countries included in the Emergency Appeal. For more information on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted migrant populations in the region and how National Societies are responding, please see the recent update published by the IFRC’s Migration Cell.