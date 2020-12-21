Americas: Population Movement - Revised Emergency Appeal (n° MDR42004)

This revised Regional Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 14.7 million Swiss francs, (increased from 12.5 million Swiss francs) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting ten National Societies’ (NS) continued delivery of humanitarian support to the steadily increasing population movement in the Americas. This revised Appeal aims at supporting NSs in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay to deliver assistance and support to at least 543,000 people for 33 months. It coordinates interventions with in-country partners from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Partner National Societies active in the region (the Movement). This revised Appeal results in a funding gap of 5.3 million Swiss francs.

The planned response reflects the current situation, using available information about the evolving situation in each country and at the regional level. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA).