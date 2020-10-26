Americas: Population Movement (MDR42004, MDRCO014) Information bulletin no.1

The IFRC Regional Office for the Americas is publishing this special bulletin to inform the impact of changes to population movements. Moreover, the bulletin reflects the coordination and efforts of National Societies and the IFRC in addressing the needs of migrants affected by COVID-19 and the consequent border closures and movement restrictions, which considerably limited refugees' regular flow migrants and increased flows in irregular entry points in the region.

This bulletin is issued for information purposes and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The National Red Cross Societies, supported by emergency appeals launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), seek funding and other donors' assistance. For more information, please see 24- month report on the Colombia operation and the 18-month report on the regional operation.

The situation

Due to COVID-19 and since countries have started to relax restrictions, changes have been observed in migration flows, especially those of Venezuelan nationals in the region. There continues to be a consistent increase in the return of Venezuelan nationals to Venezuela, and in October, according to official data, there has been an increase in the number of Venezuelans in other countries.

According to the latest data reported by the R4V Coordination Platform and other sources, there are:

It is assumed that if all irregular movements were considered, the total number of refugees and migrants in the region could be more than the 4.6 million Venezuelans reported by R4V.