Americas: Population Movement (MDR42004, MDRCO014) Information bulletin no. 2

The IFRC Regional Office for the Americas is publishing this report to inform on the new impact and the change in population movement dynamics. Moreover, the bulletin reflects the coordination and efforts of National Societies and the IFRC in addressing the needs of migrants affected by COVID-19 and the consequent border closures and movement restrictions, which considerably limited refugees' regular flow migrants increase flow in irregular entry points in the region.

This bulletin is issued for information purposes and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The National Societies, supported by emergency appeals launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are seeking funding and other assistance from donors. For more information, please see 24-month report on the Colombia Operation and the 24-month report on the Regional Operation.

The situation

As highlighted with the bulletin issued in the previous month, as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the region and as countries started to relax restrictions, different changes have been observed in migration flows of Venezuelan nationals in the region.

Given this situation, the IFRC, and the National Societies involved in the process, including the ICRC, continue to support and monitor the situation, especially in border areas, and to take measures to respond to these changes because of possible greater flows as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, and changes compared to the volatile context inside Venezuela.

With this objective, all National Societies have continued to collect different primary and secondary data at the several Humanitarian Service Points, by interviewing migrants and different strategic stakeholders in the territory during November.