Winds of Change: Lessons and Recommendations on the Use of Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) for the Caribbean Atlantic Hurricane Season

This briefing note has been commissioned by the Cash Learning Partnership (CaLP) network in order to compile evidence on good practice and lessons learned to generate recommendations for humanitarian practitioners and other actors to take into consideration when designing cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in the Caribbean region. This briefing note is based on findings from 12 key informant (KI) interviews and a desk review of approximately 35 documents including evaluations, appeals, guidance and grey literature. The key lessons are structured by the CaLP’s Programme Quality Toolbox categories with a focus on Caribbean specific considerations. The document is intended to be updated regularly and stakeholders are invited to share documents on the CaLP library and reflections on CaLP discussion groups.

There is no shortage of CVA standards and guidance available on quality programming, coordination, preparedness, data sharing and protection, communications with affected populations and COVID-19. Overall lessons on CVA are applicable in the Caribbean and therefore are not included below (e.g., standards on CVA design such as transfer values, targeting, eligibility; setting clear roles and responsibilities for effective coordination; post distribution monitoring guidelines); the lessons below are focused on the aspects of the Caribbean context that are different from global lessons and best practice.