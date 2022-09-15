UNICEF COVID-19 in Latin America Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting period: mid-year 2022)

Highlights

• The Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region faces multiple crises, compounded by COVID-19, with millions of people in need of assistance. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect millions of children and their families, leaving many of them relying on humanitarian support.

• In the 15 countries and territories included in this appeal, UNICEF provides support to the most vulnerable children, families and communities affected by the health and socio-economic impact of COVID-19. At regional level, UNICEF continues to provide technical assistance to Country Offices, building preparedness capacities at all levels and ensuring linkages between humanitarian actions and development programmes.

• UNICEF requested USD 29.1 million to address COVID-19-related humanitarian needs at the country level (USD 21.7 million) and to support overall emergency preparedness and response across the region (USD 7.4 million), prioritizing the safe return of children to school, infection prevention and control, and support for the continuity of basic services.

• By June 2022, UNICEF’s appeal was 66 per cent underfunded. Without necessary funding, UNICEF will be unable to achieve its targets to reach the most vulnerable children and their families facing the effects of diminished livelihoods and limited access to services due to COVID-19 pandemic.