Pandemic and Human Rights in the Americas - Resolution 1/2020

(Adopted by the IACHR on April 10, 2020)

A. INTRODUCTION

The Americas and the world are now facing an unprecedented global health emergency caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus. Central to the measures taken by the States to address and contain the virus should be full respect for human rights.

The COVID-19 pandemic may seriously affect the full exercise of people’s human rights because of the severe risks to life, health and personal safety that it poses, and may have an immediate, midand long-term impact on societies as a whole, and on particularly vulnerable individuals and groups.

The Americas are the region of highest inequality on the planet, characterized by profound social divides where poverty and extreme poverty are problems that cut across all countries of the region, along with the lack of or poor access to drinking water and sanitation, food insecurity, environmental pollution and the lack of adequate housing. Added to this are high rates of informal sector jobs and meager incomes that adversely impact a large number of people in the region, and that make the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 of even greater concern. All of this prevents or makes it difficult for millions of people to take basic measures to prevent the disease, mainly when it affects people who are in a particularly vulnerable situation.

The region is also characterized by high rates of generalized violence and particularly violence based on gender, race or ethnicity, and by the persistence of scourges such as corruption and impunity. In addition, citizens of the region are exercising their right of social protest in a context of disproportionate use of force, as well as acts of violence and vandalism; severe crises in the prisons that are touching the vast majority of countries; and the profoundly worrying expansion of the phenomenon of migration, forced internal displacement, refugees and stateless persons, and structural discrimination against particularly vulnerable groups.

In this context, the pandemic poses even more significant challenges for the countries of the Americas, both in terms of health policies and measures, and in their economic capacities, to enable them to set in motion measures to address and contain the virus. These measures are urgently needed to protect their peoples under international human rights law adequately.

The pandemic is also having different, intersectional impacts on the realization of the economic, social, cultural and environmental rights of certain groups that are particularly vulnerable. It is therefore essential that policies be adopted to effectively prevent contagion, as well as social security measures and access to public health care systems that can provide timely, affordable diagnosis and treatment, and give comprehensive, non-discriminatory physical and mental health care to people in a particularly vulnerable situation.

The health systems of the countries of the region have been or may become even more overwhelmed by the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly concerning those living in poverty and who do not have medical coverage if they need medical care or hospitalization.

At this point, there are no known viable pharmaceutical interventions to fight COVID-19. Many countries have introduced containment measures that include quarantine, social distancing or isolation, the closing of schools and businesses, national and international travel restrictions, and guidance on preventive personal and community hygiene.

As to containment measures to address and prevent the effects of the pandemic, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has noted that some rights have been suspended or restricted, and in other cases, a “state of emergency” or a “health emergency” has been declared by means of presidential decrees or different legal regulations in order to protect public health and prevent an increase in contagion. Different types of measures have been taken to restrict the rights of freedom of expression, access to public information, individual freedom, the inviolability of the home, and the right to private property; surveillance technology has been used to track the propagation of the coronavirus, and to store data on a massive scale.

In the exercise of its mandate, the IACHR, with the support of its Special Rapporteurs on Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights, and on Freedom of Expression, hereby adopts the present resolution, standards and recommendations, convinced that the measures adopted by the countries to deal with and contain the pandemic should center on full respect for human rights.