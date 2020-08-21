Lesser Antilles, The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclone THIRTEEN update (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone THIRTEEN continued west-northwest towards the northern Leeward Islands (northern Lesser Antilles). On 21 August at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 563 km east of Antigua, with maximum sustained wind of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

THIRTEEN is expected to pass close to the northern Leeward Islands on 21 August before intensifying into a tropical storm close to the northern Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, northern Hispaniola on 22 August, and the Bahamas on 23 August.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, Virgin Islands, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla.