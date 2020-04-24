Latin America and the Caribbean and the COVID-19 pandemic: Economic and social effects

A. Global impact

„ The global economy has been hit by a health, human and economic crisis without precedent in the last century and that is continually evolving. In the face of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, economies have shut down and are paralyzed, and societies are in quarantine to varying degrees, measures that are only comparable to those in war situations. While it is not known how long the crisis will last or what form the recovery might take, the faster and more robust the response, the fewer negative effects there will be. Some of the traditional market mechanisms may not be sufficient to cope with the crisis owing to the interruption of productive activities and the resulting contraction in demand.

„ The State must undertake planning activities to create the conditions needed to sustain and then stimulate supply and demand. This will require public capacities and resources and policy instruments that must be designed in line with the productive capabilities of each country, with the aim of preserving installed capacity. Policy measures to address the crisis are constantly changing, as can be seen in the COVID-19 Observatory in Latin America and the Caribbean of ECLAC, which is updated regularly with this information.

„ Beyond any predictive model, government action is being carried out on a trial and error basis. In some cases the health crisis is taking on aspects of a political crisis, as seen in the frequent contradiction between local authorities and central governments or among countries within regional integration blocs. Moreover, the lack of protection for the poorest members of society and the difficulties they face in obtaining basic essential goods has already led to social unrest.