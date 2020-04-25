Immunization Regional Snapshot 2018 - Latin America and the Caribbean

More than 1 million still not fully vaccinated

In 2018, 1.6 out of 10.3 million surviving infants in the region did not receive the three recommended doses of DTP vaccine

Nearly half of countries to reach and maintain 90% coverage

15 out of 33 countries in the region have not reached and sustained the target coverage of 90% or above for DTP3 for the past three years

Measles regional coverage below the global target

In 2018, the regional coverage of MCV1 was 89% compared to the global target of 95%

Coverage and number of infants not vaccinated for DTP3 by country, 2018

Countries with dark blue color, i.e. Haiti and Venezuela, have the lowest coverage levels and the highest number of infants not vaccinated for DTP3. Colombia and Honduras have high numbers of not vaccinated infants despite high vaccination coverage levels.

Note: This map is not to scale. It does not reflect a position by UNICEF on the legal status of any country or area or the delimitation of any frontiers. Please find more information on how to interpret the map on page 3.